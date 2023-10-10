ATS Group Maximises Warehouse Performance With The Kardex Compact Buffer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATS Group has elevated its warehouse operations with Kardex automation to save 50% floor space, improve throughput 80% and reduce labour requirements by 33%

- Kevin Mortier, Project Manager at ATS Group, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ATS Group, headquartered in Merelbeke, Belgium, is a multidisciplinary technology group that provides high-quality services and products across various industries. Due to tremendous growth, they were working against increasing demand and with limited space. As a result, the ATS Group needed to restructure its main distribution center to provide storage and processing for the small electronic components distributed to group projects and end customers.They partnered with Kardex to upgrade their warehouse operations by replacing static shelving and traditional warehouse picking with an automated intralogistics solution. Kardex designed a system offering automatic inbound tote handling with eight Vertical Buffer Modules (VBMs) - Kardex Compact Buffer, pick-to-light and put-to-light technology and conveyors. Kardex JMIF software was integrated with ATS Group's WMS and ERP system.After implementing the automated system, the ATS Group reported they've recovered more than half the floor space, increased throughput by 80% (from 500 to 900 orders daily) and reduced required labour by a third. Now, the ATS Group manages 13,000 SKUs in their 4,350 m2 distribution center, with 40% of the SKUs managed in the 400 m2 Kardex automated zone. The solution reduced the walking distance significantly and improved operators' performance, comfort and ergonomics."We had a good experience working with Kardex; from the project's beginning to the installation's end, we had one direct contact who was always available to us. The installation teams worked to schedule, working safely and effectively. So, we are pleased that we have a very effective, high-performing warehouse that can handle the growing number of orders." explains Kevin Mortier, Project Manager at ATS Group.The VBM offers high picking performance and flexibility for automatic inbound tote handlingThe VBM is a cost-effective mini-load system where standard Euro bins can be stored and handled automatically. It is ideal for picking small parts from bins, totes and trays in small and medium-sized warehouses. The unit design consists of a shelf system with an aisle in which a movable mast with rotating gripper transports totes, bins or trays from a storage location to a picking station in no time at all. It can be fitted with up to four access openings or picking stations.At the heart of each station is the turntable. Tilted at an angle of 20 degrees, it is ergonomically designed to guarantee stress-free working for the operator. While the operator picks one order, the VBM prepares the next bin and places it on the rear shelf of the turntable. As soon as the picking process is complete the turntable turns 180 degrees and the next bin is ready for picking. This quick access to goods keeps waiting times to a minimum.The VBM is also a master of integration, fitting seamlessly into existing processes and can be adapted to fit individual buildings and linked to existing conveyor technology with no extra effort. The conveyor connection can be fitted on the front, rear, or end face of the unit.The ATS Group selected the VBM based on its high performance, scalability and flexible system integration. It can deliver picking workstations or conveyor connections on three different sides of the machines at all heights. At ATS Group, one order picking workstation (turntable) is installed on the base floor per machine. On top of this, a mezzanine floor is installed where the replenishment with conveyors runs automatically in and out of the VBM. The automatic material flow is connected via Kardex JMIF and seamlessly incorporated into the WMS/ERP system.The VBM's powerful retrieval and picking performance and the automatic inbound system ensure operators pick articles quickly and accurately. In addition, the pick-to-light and put-to-light technology enhances the operators' performance by aiding them with laser beams during the picking and putting process. Today, ATS Group has increased their efficiency and productivity with Kardex's scalable system, which will take them into the future.About ATS GroupATS Group, headquartered in Merelbeke, Belgium, is a multidisciplinary technology group that provides high-quality services and products across various industries. The company focuses on electrical & automation projects, mechatronics, HVAC & energy solutions, and wholesale of electrical components.About KardexKardex is a leading intralogistics solution provider of automated storage , retrieval and material handling systems. With two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog, the Kardex mission is to provide solutions and services to increase the efficiency in storing and handling of goods and materials on a global scale.The two divisions serve as partners over the entire life cycle of a customer's product or solution. From project analysis to realization and service, Kardex helps improve a customer's performance every step of the way. With three own production plants in Germany and one in North America Kardex ensures high quality solutions. To maintain and strengthen its competitive position within technological innovation and outstanding customer loyalty, Kardex is investing in research and development, its supply chain, the expansion of its service organization as well as in new technology via acquisitions. Kardex actively partners with global leaders who share the same values and complement the Kardex solutions including AutoStore, Rocket Solution, Intertex and Sumobox.Kardex employs 2,000 team members across 30 countries and has installed over 140,000 industry-specific solutions worldwide.

