Water Clarifiers Market Expected To Reach US$ 10.24 Billion By 2033, With CAGR Of 5.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Increasing depletion of freshwater resources & growing need for water quality, driven by stringent government regulations, will drive water clarifiers market

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the water clarifiers market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 10.24 Billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at US$ 6.17 Billion in 2023.Water clarifiers are gaining traction in the market due to their impressive structural strength, efficient volume-to-area ratio, ease of sludge removal, and the ability to maintain optimal heat levels. These features make them invaluable in various industrial and environmental applications. However, the high installation costs have been a deterrent to some potential users.Manufacturers are proactively improving water clarifiers to meet the unique requirements of businesses, offering customized solutions that create new opportunities and potentially address cost-related issues within the industry.Request a Sample Report on the Booming Water Clarifiers Market:Key Features of the Water Clarifiers Industry:The increasing population, lowering groundwater levels, and continued water crisis is pushing governments to find alternatives. Water processing/treatment plant holds the capacity to produce a higher amount of clean water. Furthermore, the important role of water clarifiers in water treatment plants is garnering market growth.Different types of water clarifiers include primary, secondary, circular, rectangular, lamella, and solids contact clarifiers. These different types of clarifiers are prominent in clarifying through various methods. For example, the secondary clarifier performance gets impacted by the presence of microorganisms, making it more effective biologically.The idea of a water clarifier works as the impurities and solid-state waste comes down to the bottom of the container while the water stays still on top. The water gets purified biologically, physically, and chemically post this stage.New companies entering the market and the government's online tenders for water treatment plants have made it easy to set up plants. The rise of plants in the areas dealing with the water crisis is expected to garner market growth.The standalone application of water clarifiers is to clean water for agricultural, livestock, and other usage. New societies and water preservation plants also use the same water clarifiers for preserving water.Key Points from the Water Clarifiers Market Report:The United States market leads the water clarifiers industry in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 8% in 2022. The growth in this region is attributed to the decreasing groundwater, a surge in water treatment plants, and raising awareness around water preservation.The German market is another important market in the European region. The market held a market share of 2% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the government's efforts for sustainability and a balanced ecosystem.The India water clarifiers industry thrives at a CAGR of 8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to a huge water crisis in the southern part of the country, along with the authorities planning to process water at different stages.The China market also thrives at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The flourishing growth is attributed to the lower water levels along with the poor condition of drinking water.Based on design type, the circular segment leads the market as it held a share of 8% in 2022.Based on the application type, the pre-treatment segment leads the market, as it held a market share of 1% in 2022.Competitive Landscape:Key vendors prioritize improved effectiveness, diverse product sizes, and internal engineering while also engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their supply chains and distribution channels.Recent Market Developments:Hydro International has introduced the primary water clarifier that offers wastewater grit removal performance with a significantly smaller footprint.Monroe Environmental Corp has launched water and wastewater treatment to deliver metals precipitation & reduction.Key Players Profiled in Water Clarifiers Industry:Murugappa Organo Water Solutions Limited (MOWS)Hydro InternationalMonroe Environmental Corp.Envirodyne Systems Inc.WesTech Engineering Inc.Parkson Corporation Clearwater Industries Inc.SNF FloergerKemira OYJBASF SEEcolab Inc.Solenis LLCBuckman Laboratories Inc.Feralco ABIxom Operations Pty Ltd.Kurita Water Industries Ltd.Get Ahead of the Competition – Purchase the Water Clarifiers Report for Strategic Insights!Water Clarifiers Market Segmentation Analysis:By Design:Circular Water ClarifiersRectangular Water ClarifiersBy Material Type:Carbon SteelStainless SteelFiber-reinforced PlasticBy Application:Pre-TreatmentPortable Water TreatmentWaste Water TreatmentMiningBy End User:MunicipalIndustrialPaper & Pulp IndustryFood & Beverage IndustryOil & Gas IndustryIron & SteelChemical & FertilizerMining & MineralPower IndustryAuthor:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:Water Desalination Equipment Market Size : The global Water Desalination Equipment Market is projected to achieve a 8.2% annual growth rate, By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a total worth of US$ 20 Billion.Water Treatment System Market Growth : The global Water Treatment Market was valued at US$ 66,094 Million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 111,922 Million by the end of the forecast period.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube