Qatar's Growing Tech Sector Attracts Polish Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar offers a huge opportunity for investment in the technology sector. Qatar and Poland have experienced dynamic growth over the last few decades becoming attractive destinations for international commerce, said an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Paweł Kułaga, Chairman of Qatar-Poland Business Council, highlighted the investment opportunities for Polish investors and companies in Qatar.“We believe that new technologies are the field that could really help Qatar's economy grow and the Polish companies to benefit from the market. We are very much focusing on the energy sector and IT and therefore we invited global companies present both in Qatar and Poland to join the business events that we are organising in Doha to build those partnerships,” he said.

Qatar is developing its supply of LNG which is also a topic between Poland and Qatar.“We believe Polish companies could come here and bring their technology in maintenance of the energy sector,” he added.

The Qatar-Poland Business Council is active in Qatar, as well as in Poland and across the European Union and its main objective is to be a unifying platform for both Qatari and Polish business interests, promote mutual understanding, and enhance bilateral relations through supporting Polish/EU investments in Qatar and Qatari investments in Poland.

Speaking about the trade exchange between both countries, Kulaga noted that the volume of exports is very much growing but the stronger partner is Qatar which is exporting more than $2bn of LNG to Poland (as per figures from 2022) which has grown significantly. On the other hand Polish companies export a lot of electronic components to Qatar.“We believe there is scope for more sophisticated technology like more complex machinery used in the energy and food processing sector. The exports from Poland to Qatar last year reached nearly $130m.”

He added,“We started our mission in 2020. Our trade volume is growing and we hope to support both the Qatari business interests in Poland and broader in the European market and the Polish business interest in Qatar in the Middle East and Gulf region.”

Regarding Polish cooperation in developing projects in Qatar in the coming years, the official said,“In our recent flagship event '4th Qatar Poland New Tech Forum' it was announced that QTerminals will be part of a project to build a deep water port in one of the Polish cities of Świnoujście which is located next to the LNG terminal. We are importing Qatari gas in this place since 2015 and this port will be the closest deep water port to the border of Germany. So, this will be a hub for Qatari expansion on the Baltic Sea.”

Elaborating about the importance of Qatari market he said,“We believe that Qatar is a hub to expand not only here but also to the Middle East and broader to eastern Africa and Southern Asia. A lot of infrastructure, in case of logistics - the Hamad International Airport has the best cargo worldwide. Also, the Hamad Port is developing which will have a lot of warehouses for keeping food which is important because of the food security issues.”

“We believe Qatar is a gate to boarder Mena and Asia region for Polish companies. The country also has a friendly business environment, for example Qatar Financial Centre which is a great platform for the fintech companies to set up and grow but also we believe joint ventures with big Qatari companies is a way to establish and grow.”

The Qatar-Poland Business Council is committed to strengthening Qatari-Polish financial, commercial and cultural ties. The main objective of the Council is to attract investments into both countries.