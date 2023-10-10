(MENAFN- KNN India) TN Post Office Centres Register 315 Exporters Till Date

Chennai, Oct 10 (KNN) About 315 exporters are registered so far with Tamil Nadu's Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras.

Catering mostly to MSMEs and rural industries, these kendras have already generated an export value of Rs 3.11 crore, said the chief postmaster general, Tamil Nadu circle, J Charukesi.









“Till August, 49 Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras were operational in the state and now it has 65 kendras which is likely to be expanded by the end of the financial year,” said G Natarajan, postmaster general, Chennai city region.



Neeraj PS,

assistant postmaster general (business development) said Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra serves as a one-stop destination for exporters, providing comprehensive assistance and streamlined processes for export-related documentation, logistics, customs procedures and packing.



“We are trying to popularise them through influencers and others,” he said.

The postal department is celebrating National Postal Week from Monday. Charukesi said the celebrations have been designed in line with the emerging role of India Post in the socioeconomic development of the country and the theme is 'Together for Trust'.

(KNN Bureau)