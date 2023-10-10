Baku Higher Oil School Organizes International Program For Chinese Students (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The international program "Sustainable Energy for a Sustainable Future" has been implemented at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

17 students from various universities in China, Chinese students studying at Baku Higher Oil School, 2 students from Sumgait State University and Nakhchivan State University and 2 employees of the Turkish company TPAO took part in the program, organized by BHOS with the support of SOCAR.

Speaking at the opening of the program, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov wished the program participants success and expressed confidence that this program would be useful for them; the program participants would spend their time effectively and gain new knowledge. Touching on Baku Higher Oil School's cooperation with Chinese universities and companies, the rector reminded that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between BHOS and the China University of Petroleum (UPC), BHOS graduates were studying at UPC, mutual visits had been made between the two universities, and BHOS was actively participating in realization of Huawei's social projects in Azerbaijan. Elmar Gasimov stressed that the international program, which for the first time was being realized with China in the field of engineering, would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries, establishment of ties with other Chinese universities and increasing the number of Chinese students studying at BHOS.

Speaking at the event, Head of Political Department of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan Ms. Xu Qing wished success to the participants. Talking about the importance of this international program, she noted that this is the first visit of Chinese students to Baku after the pandemic. The representative of the Embassy emphasized that this international program, organized by Baku Higher Oil School with the support of SOCAR, will be another indicator of the development of educational relations between the two countries.

In his speech, Deputy Director of the International Relations Office of the China Petroleum University Li Lingyun noted that a rich and useful program had been prepared. He expressed confidence that students would have very positive impressions of Baku Higher Oil School and the program. The representative of the China Petroleum University added that he believes that the number of similar programs implemented jointly with Baku Higher Oil School will increase and cooperation will develop further.

It should be noted that within the framework of the four-day program“Sustainable Energy for a Sustainable Future”, BHOS teachers conducted trainings on such topics as“Opportunities and challenges for startups in the field of green energy”,“The role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of sustainable energy”,“Two oil booms in Azerbaijan: the formation of Baku as a global city”,“Azerbaijan's transition to green energy”, “Geothermal energy as one of the stable types of renewable energy”, etc. The program participants also visited the Caspian Innovation Center. As part of the program, it is planned to organize visits to historical places and Baku attractions in order to familiarize the participants with the rich heritage and culture of Azerbaijan.