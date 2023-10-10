Baku Higher Oil School Organizes International Program For Chinese Students (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The international program "Sustainable Energy for a Sustainable
Future" has been implemented at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).
17 students from various universities in China, Chinese students
studying at Baku Higher Oil School, 2 students from Sumgait State
University and Nakhchivan State University and 2 employees of the
Turkish company TPAO took part in the program, organized by BHOS
with the support of SOCAR.
Speaking at the opening of the program, Rector of Baku Higher
Oil School Elmar Gasimov wished the program participants success
and expressed confidence that this program would be useful for
them; the program participants would spend their time effectively
and gain new knowledge. Touching on Baku Higher Oil School's
cooperation with Chinese universities and companies, the rector
reminded that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between BHOS
and the China University of Petroleum (UPC), BHOS graduates were
studying at UPC, mutual visits had been made between the two
universities, and BHOS was actively participating in realization of
Huawei's social projects in Azerbaijan. Elmar Gasimov stressed that
the international program, which for the first time was being
realized with China in the field of engineering, would contribute
to further development of relations between the two countries,
establishment of ties with other Chinese universities and
increasing the number of Chinese students studying at BHOS.
Speaking at the event, Head of Political Department of the
Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan Ms. Xu Qing wished success to the
participants. Talking about the importance of this international
program, she noted that this is the first visit of Chinese students
to Baku after the pandemic. The representative of the Embassy
emphasized that this international program, organized by Baku
Higher Oil School with the support of SOCAR, will be another
indicator of the development of educational relations between the
two countries.
In his speech, Deputy Director of the International Relations
Office of the China Petroleum University Li Lingyun noted that a
rich and useful program had been prepared. He expressed confidence
that students would have very positive impressions of Baku Higher
Oil School and the program. The representative of the China
Petroleum University added that he believes that the number of
similar programs implemented jointly with Baku Higher Oil School
will increase and cooperation will develop further.
It should be noted that within the framework of the four-day
program“Sustainable Energy for a Sustainable Future”, BHOS
teachers conducted trainings on such topics as“Opportunities and
challenges for startups in the field of green energy”,“The role of
artificial intelligence in shaping the future of sustainable
energy”,“Two oil booms in Azerbaijan: the formation of Baku as a
global city”,“Azerbaijan's transition to green energy”,
“Geothermal energy as one of the stable types of renewable energy”,
etc. The program participants also visited the Caspian Innovation
Center. As part of the program, it is planned to organize visits to
historical places and Baku attractions in order to familiarize the
participants with the rich heritage and culture of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107218213
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.