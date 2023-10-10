Qatar Airways Cargo Relaunches Its Mail Solution In Time For World Post Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In recognition of World Post Day yesterday, Qatar Airways Cargo relaunched its Mail product.

As part of the relaunch, the product offers a comprehensive suite of customisable services designed for both traditional and hybrid postal modes – Express Mail, Priority Mail, Standard Mail and Empty Mail Receptacles. The Mail product meets the stringent regulatory standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

One of the enhancements for the product includes 100% electronic data interchange (EDI) that is rolled out at over 110 stations, with all stations equipped with handheld android scanners. Traditionally serving one customer per origin based on their unique post office identification (IMPC) code, the carrier's Mail product can now cater to the requirements of targeted agents across the network. This allows Qatar Airways Cargo to accept mail shipments from multiple customers from the same origin, regardless of the IMPC code used.

The award-winning cargo carrier also has specialised support teams in place with experience in mail allocations, pricing policies, sales and account management who ensure privacy, efficiency, safety, and security of all mail shipments. The carrier's customers are also able to perform real-time tracking of their consignments right from the start until the end.

Miguel Rodriguez Moreno, Head of Cargo Products at Qatar Airways said:“Our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in airfreight services is at the heart of this new Mail product. With our extensive global network spanning over 160 destinations including more than 70 freighter destinations, our aim is to provide a comprehensive solution. We are also fully prepared to facilitate paper-free initiatives for Postal Authorities when electronic CN/CP documents are available. Combined with hassle-free billing and reconciliation through IATA PASS and PARIS, as well as swift ramp transfers in Doha, we are confident that our Mail product will deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

With a dedicated airmail facility in Doha, spanning an impressive 4,900 square metres and a staggering daily handling capacity of up to 500 tonnes, equivalent to 15,000 mailbags per day, Qatar Airways Cargo offers its customers state-of-the-art technology, advanced tracking solutions, and EDI capabilities deployed at over 110 stations, each equipped with handheld Android scanners. These advancements allow the carrier to seamlessly share Response to Documents International Transport advice (RESDITs) for critical milestones during a mailbag's journey. The facility is also equipped with inhouse screening facility, advanced X-ray scanners, Explosive Detection Dog (EDD) and Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) capabilities.

Qatar Airways Cargo is constantly innovating and investing in its products to offer optimal customer experience. The relaunch of the Qatar Airways Cargo Mail product is in line with the air cargo carrier's VISION 2027. This meticulously designed, innovative solution, in alignment with international regulations, is poised to contribute positively to the postal and mail transportation industry.