PDTRA President, Members Take Oath Of Office

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President and members of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) on Monday took the oath of office before Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh following a Royal Decree approving the Cabinet decision to appoint them.



Faris Briezat took the oath of office as chief commissioner of PDTRA, Ismail Abu Amoud as deputy chief commissioner, and Ayman Majali, Fatmeh Hilalat and Hamzeh Aliani as members, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi attended the ceremony.



