DHA And DCAS To Participate In Accessabilities Expo

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 8, 2023:

Dubai Health Authority( DHA) and Dubai Corporate for Ambulance Services ( DCAS) are showcasing its efforts at the AccessAbilities Expo.



This year's edition of the event is expected to achieve record growth in the number of global exhibitors specialised in manufacturing advanced technologies and devices that contribute towards empowering People of Determination as well as key regional rehabilitation centres serving more than 50 million People of Determination living in the Middle East.



DHA's and DCAS's participation in this pertinent expo

is in line with the commitment of the UAE and the vision of Dubai to build an inclusive society that embraces people with determination and their families. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) have joined forces at the exhibition, which begins on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, to demonstrate their collaborative efforts.





Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, stated that the annual participation of DHA in this international event aims to highlight the value and importance of Dubai's accomplishments in enhancing the quality of life for all, including people of determination. The exhibition focuses on their lives and issues, and the DHA will highlight its commitment to serve and provide the best healthcare systems for their care.







Dr. Al Mulla emphasised that this event offers an important opportunity for the DHA to showcase its overall efforts, including unifying procedures and mechanisms for early detection of disabilities, integrating treatment methods and protocols, enhancing healthcare and social services, and ensuring equal opportunities in education, health, employment, and more.





Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, Director at DHA's Public Health & Protection Department also highlighted the organization's ongoing efforts to improve the level of healthcare services provided to people of determination. He added that initiatives and programs aimed at offering comprehensive and integrated care for people with determination are being implemented.





Regarding the participation of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services in the exhibition, H.E. Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Director of DCAS, stated: 'Our effective strategic partnership with the DHA has opened new horizons for collaboration and joint work in delivering quality services to the community. Today, we are presenting at the 5th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo for People of Determination in a unified platform, enhancing cognitive and service cooperation opportunities for people of determination. Our goal is to create a society that prioritises health safety and promotes the concept of safe and prompt medical care.'