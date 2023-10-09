Delinea To Ready Middle East Organisations To Meet Cybersecurity Challenges Through GITEX Participation

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2023 under the theme 'Empowering Businesses for Secure Digital Future'. Aligning with its mission of enabling organisations to meet an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape and stringent requirements from cyber insurance providers, the company will use its GITEX participation to showcase its complete product portfolio and recent innovations, including enhancements to Secret Server, its award-winning vault solution. and to DevOps Secrets Vault.

As the volume and sophistication of cyberattacks continues to soar, organisations are increasingly looking for a safety net and in the Middle East, 63% of companies have purchased some form of cyber insurance. However, due to a growing number of claims, insurance providers are becoming more risk averse, introducing more stringent requirements to qualify for cyber insurance while reducing the policy coverage. A recent Delinea survey report found that 47% of US respondents needed to purchase an MFA enforcement solution to meet cyber insurance requirements.

“Companies in the Middle East are faced with a double-edge sword,” said Mohammad Ismail, VP Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Delinea.“They need to protect their digital assets from increasingly sophisticated attacks and demonstrate the maturity and effectiveness of their cybersecurity strategy and infrastructure to insurance providers. At GITEX we will show attendees how the right PAM solutions can help increase their defences against bad actors and negotiate better insurance premiums and coverage.”

Among others, Delinea will present the recently announced enhancements to Secret Server which introduced a new layer of security for highly sensitive accounts with MFA on credentials. Separate from the one at login, this second MFA is extremely flexible in its enforcement and organisations can continue to use their existing authenticator solutions such as the Delinea Mobile App, Yubikey, and other devices using FIDO2 protocols. It will also present the newly updated policy editor to its DevOps Secret Vault which improves the ability for administrators to set more granular access controls for secrets used in code, greatly reducing the time and complexity of setting up secrets management across multiple DevOps teams and ensuring secrets only have the permissions needed for their intended use.

Delinea will also demonstrate how it is extending PAM access across the entire enterprise hybrid infrastructure according to zero-trust and least-privilege best practices with the Delinea Platform.

As it employs a 100% channel-centric strategy in the Middle East, Delinea regards GITEX Global as the optimal platform for emphasising its unwavering dedication to the regional channel ecosystem.“Our partners assume a pivotal role as trusted consultants to our customers, adding immense value with precise solutions to the challenges these businesses face. In keeping with our commitment to our channel, Delinea is making substantial investments in training and empowerment initiatives designed to facilitate partner certification, address deficiencies in cyber skills, and broaden their horizons for business growth. We look forward to welcoming and engaging with both existing and new channel partners at GITEX 2023,” concluded Ismail.

Delinea will be present at stand B55 in Hall23.

About Delinea:

Delinea is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for the modern, hybrid enterprise. The Delinea Platform seamlessly extends PAM by providing authorization for all identities, granting access to an organisation's most critical hybrid cloud infrastructure and sensitive data to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.