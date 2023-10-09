Chairman Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets Chinese Charge D'affaires

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met Monday with Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Qatar Chen Yue. During the meeting, they discussed media relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

