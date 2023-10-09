Yatra 2: Mammootty, Jiiva Starrer To Release On THIS Date; First Look Poster Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam star Mammootty's Telugu movie Yatra was released in 2019. The movie received positive responses from critics as well as the audience. After 4 years, the director Mahi V Raghav is back with the sequel to this movie.

The movie 'Yatra 2' is gearing up for its release. The makers of the movie released the first lookout poster through their social media by posting, "Presenting the first look of #Yatra2. In cinemas worldwide from 8th Feb, 2024.

The movie features Jiiva in the lead role. The movie will be released on February 8, 2024. Mammootty played the role of Rajasekhara Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in the film Yatra. Now, the second part of the story tells about Jaganmohan Reddy. Jiiva is playing the role of Chief Minister in this sequel.

'Yatra 2' is the biopic of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan. The story portrays his political journey and his victory in the 2019 elections

The biopic is produced under the banner of V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves. While Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music, Madhie is handling the cinematography for 'Yatra 2'.

Along with Mammootty, Suhasini, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sachin Khedekar, Vijayachander, Thalaivasal Vijay, Suriya, Ravi Kale, Dil Ramesh, and many other stars were in the lead roles.

