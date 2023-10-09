Operational Amplifier Market To Hit US$ 8,118.10 Million By 2031 | New Research Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global Operational Amplifier Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 5,473.02 Million in 2022 , projected to grow by USD 5,622.25 Million in 2023, and is anticipated to reach over USD 8,118.10 Million by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.70 %. Operational amplifiers are voltage amplifying devices that are designed to be utilized in integration with external feedback components such as capacitors and resistors between its input and output terminals. The benefits of operational amplifiers including high circuit stability, improved input impedance, increased frequency bandwidth at constant gain, reduced output impedance, and others make it ideal for deployment in consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunication, and other industries. Get Sample Report @ The increasing utilization of operational amplifiers in automotive sector is among the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the expansion of automobile manufacturing facilities, increasing automotive production, and rising need for efficient sensor solutions for advanced driver assistance and safety are key factors fostering the adoption of operational amplifiers. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the overall automobile production in the Asia-Pacific region reached up to 50,020,793 units in 2022, witnessing an increase of nearly 7% in contrast to 46,768,800 units in 2021. Therefore, the rising automobile production is increasing the adoption of operational amplifiers for application in automobile infotainment system, sensors, and advanced driver assistance system, thereby, driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising investments in the healthcare sector is projected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the operational amplifier market. Operational amplifiers are often used in healthcare sector, specifically for application in medical equipment including diagnostics, monitoring, and imaging devices among others. However, certain limitations and operational challenges associated with operational amplifier is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 8,118.10 Million Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 4.70% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., KEC Holdings, Apex Microtechnology, Honeywell International Inc. By Configuration Type Open Loop and Closed Loop By End-User Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Operational Amplifier Market Growth Drivers:



Rising utilization of operational amplifier in automotive sector is driving the market growth. Growing consumer electronics industry is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Limitations and operational challenges associated with operational amplifiers are restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising investments in healthcare sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Operational Amplifier Market Segmentation Details:

Based on configuration type, the open loop segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of operational amplifiers with open loop configuration including reduced offset output voltage, smaller size, reduced distortion, and reductions in the effect of voltage and temperature variations on operational amplifier output are primary aspects driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, the increasing utilization of operational amplifiers with open loop configuration in automotive and electronic industries is driving the growth of the open loop configuration segment.

Based on end-user , the consumer electronics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Operational amplifiers are primarily used in the consumer electronics sector for amplifying weak electrical current in circuits of consumer devices including smartphones, stereo systems, television, and other consumer appliances. Factors including advancements in consumer electronics including artificial intelligence and internet of things, rising penetration of smartphones, television, and other consumer devices, and growing demand for smart energy-efficient devices are among the primary determinants for fostering the growth of the consumer electronics segment.

Based on region , North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and other sectors is driving the growth of operational amplifier market in North America. Further, increasing investments in the field of electric vehicles and medical equipment among others are projected to boost the market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, STMicroelectronics introduced TSV782 operational amplifier, integrated with 30MHz gain bandwidth for high-speed, high-performance, and high-accuracy signal conditioning. The operational amplifier features 50μV input offset voltage and maximum slew rate 13V/μs.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, operational amplifier market is divided based on the configuration type into open loop and closed loop.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, telecommunication, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in operational amplifier market.

List of Major Global Operational Amplifier Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -

. Texas Instruments Incorporated

. STMicroelectronics

. Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

. Analog Devices Inc.

. Renesas Electronics Corporation

. NXP Semiconductors

. Microchip Technology Inc.

. Cirrus Logic Inc.

. KEC Holdings

. Apex Microtechnology

. Honeywell International Inc.

Global Operational Amplifier Market Segmentation:

By Configuration Type



Open Loop Closed Loop



By End-User



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Telecommunication Others

Key Questions Covered in the Operational Amplifier Market Report

What is operational amplifier?

Operational amplifiers refers to integrated circuits that are designed for amplifying weak electric signals.

What is the dominating segment in the operational amplifier market by configuration type?

In 2022, the open loop segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall operational amplifier market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the operational amplifier growth in the coming years?

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for operational amplifiers from multiple industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare industries among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others.

