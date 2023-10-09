October Forum To Highlight Uzbekistan's Strengths In IT Outsourcing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On October 23rd, Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most
exciting market for opportunities in the IT sector, will host ICT
Week 2023 in Tashkent.
Over the last 5 years, Uzbekistan has seen rapid development in
the field of Business Processing and IT Outsourcing, achieving an
82-fold increase in the export of IT services. The event, which
will bring together companies, investors, thought leaders and
policy makers, will explore opportunities in IT and BPO outsourcing
and provide access to some of the region's most exciting investment
opportunities and potential partners.
The development of Uzbekistan's IT and BPO sector has been led
by IT Park, a regional hub which offers investors unique privileges
to enter the market and access the country's natural advantages.
The total volume of services exported by IT Park residents of
Uzbekistan now export a total of $145.3 in the first 6 months of
the year. This is up from a total $140.9 million in 2022.
By becoming a resident of IT Park, companies receive exemption
from all corporation taxes, and incoming founders, investors and
specialists may access the preferential IT Visa for up to 3 years.
This simplifies acquisition of residence permits and access to a
full range of social services, including in healthcare and
education.
In addition, in 2023, IT Park
launche the Zero Risk program, designed to streamline the
relocation of foreign businesses to the market. Its advantages
include:
Free office space for up to 12 months; Assistance with the technical setup of the office; and Reimbursement of up to 15% of payroll expenses for Uzbekistan
citizen employees, and of up to 50% of costs incurred in attracting
international mentors to the country.
Furthermore, a 'One Stop Shop' program facilitates the easy and
swift establishment of a legal entity in Uzbekistan and the opening
of a bank account. A“Virtual Office” service also enables
companies to work remotely, saving on physical office space rent
and maintenance costs while minimizing tax risks.
Since inception, over 1400 companies have taken advantage of the
benefits and opportunities provided by IT Park. Among them are
major international companies including EPAM Systems, Exadel, East
Games, Itransition, Vention, Dyninno, Abcbridge, Qulix, all of whom
successfully export their services to the USA, the UK, the UAE, and
other countries in Europe and Asia. All companies benefit from
Uzbekistan's natural advantages, including a young, dynamic
population of over 36 million people and high education and
literacy standards.
The October conference builds on the From July 7th to 9th, the
Digital Leadership Forum which was held in Tashkent in July. The
event bought together over 300 BPO companies worldwide, defining a
target to increase the export volume of IT services from Uzbekistan
to $5 billion by 2030.
For more information about the event and the opportunities
available in Uzbekistan's IT sector, please visit
centralasia
