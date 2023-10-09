Paper Crafters Find Free Inspiration And Crafting Tutorials Through Altenew Resources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- May Park, Altenew Marketing DirectorNEW YORK, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- World-famous paper crafting company Altenew makes it a point to stay in touch with customers throughout the year through a variety of online platforms. Their strong social media presence allows paper crafters worldwide to interact with the creatives behind the company and provides extra support to anyone with a desire to learn more about crafting.For Altenew, social media isn't just a means of promoting new products and the latest sales. It also provides an opportunity for them to share inspiration and high-quality crafting content that continues to inspire crafters to create their own beautiful projects. Their Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube accounts are all vibrant, active sources of free crafting knowledge, relatable crafter content, and inspirational crafting ideas. Furthermore, Altenew hosts an active blog that shares free crafting tutorials and card making ideas every day. Crafters can depend on these online platforms to find out the latest trends in the crafting world as well as learn how to try various crafting techniques in their personal spaces.Altenew's Marketing Director, May Park, shared the company's vision behind all their online activity.“I think crafting is all about connection with people, and that's why Altenew always promotes and encourages [crafters] to share inspiration with others. And we definitely want to support people in that industry by providing different social media platforms where they can meet together and find their people...So that's why Altenew is on every social media platform because everyone has their own preference when it comes to finding or engaging with other crafters.”Perhaps the longest standing social media platform the company has been using, Altenew's Instagram account posts daily Instagram reels featuring card making tutorials, lots of beautiful cards for inspiration, hosts regular giveaways for followers, and engages with the Instagram paper crafting community through fun, relatable crafting discussion posts. The company's Instagram account also offers the opportunity for budding paper crafting enthusiasts to get noticed online and grow their own communities.Altenew's Facebook account ( ) also shares similar paper crafting content, with the added bonus of a special Facebook Fan Group for Altenew enthusiasts looking for an inclusive online community for paper crafters. This provides a space for paper crafters to find each other and enjoy their shared hobby together. Shared May Park about the Altenew Facebook Fan Group,“Especially the older [crafters] we are seeing in the Altenew fan group, that's the place where we support each other. We encourage each other.” In addition, Altenew hosts regular Facebook lives to stay in touch with the company's fan base and teach free card making classes throughout the week.Blogs are the age-old source of sharing hobbies and inspiration with each other, and Altenew proves that this platform is still effective at keeping people connected online. With an in-house Design Team and a number of guest designers, Altenew has a wide array of talented paper crafters sharing crafting techniques, trends, and ideas every day on the company's blog ( ). Each blog post shares detailed instructions, helpful pictures, and videos to give paper crafters the creative boost they need to create their own projects. All of this free content is available to the public any day of the week, and designers engage with the audience to answer their questions and help them get out of their creative blocks.For paper crafters seeking longer, more detailed video tutorials about techniques and crafting ideas, Altenew's YouTube channel ( ) is a tremendous store of free information and inspiration. The techniques shared on the company's main channel range from layered stamping to die cutting to hot foiling to ink blending to watercoloring and more. As well as tutorials, crafters can find motivational videos about the themes that Altenew promotes such as kindness, giving back, and community togetherness.Pinterest is a place for all things beautiful, and Altenew's Pinterest page ( ) is no exception. Paper crafters can use this as a source of endless inspiration as they search for beautiful card making ideas featuring every type of technique. Card ideas are sorted based on technique, occasion, and theme to help crafters choose the card they best want to recreate.Next, Altenew's latest growing social media sensation is the company's TikTok account , which provides a new take on connecting with others through paper crafting. Through short trendy videos, Altenew tailors to a new audience to share the love of paper craft online.Besides visual connection, Altenew also hosts a podcast for crafters to tune into as they craft or get along with other day-to-day activities. The Altenew Craft Your Life Podcast invites different members of the paper crafting community each month to share their fascinating crafting stories. Altenew's own Leadership Team and designers, as well as creatives from other crafting companies and influencers in the industry, have joined to share their unique perspectives. Big names such as Jennifer McGuire and Simon Hurley have been guests on the podcast, as well as representatives from paper crafting companies, such as Concord & 9th and Spellbinders. Without the need to sit in front of a screen to absorb the content, paper crafters appreciate the audio-only option this podcast provides. This is a great opportunity for interested listeners to learn all about the paper crafting industry, especially the behind-the-scenes ins and outs of running a craft company.Marketing Director May Park expressed the importance of all these platforms for crafters,“Over the years, I think Altenew has been in a great place when it comes to providing places for crafters to meet together and share their concerns or challenges or tips and tricks or experiences, and that community we build up together is priceless...It's not about making a perfect card. It's more about sharing experiences with others, and I think we are all in this together.”Admirably, Altenew has continued to make it a point to stay in touch with customers throughout the year through all of its online platforms. This strong social media presence has allowed paper crafters worldwide to interact with the creatives behind the company and has provided extra support to anyone with a desire to learn more about crafting. Altenew's social media accounts are all vibrant, active sources of free crafting knowledge, relatable crafter content, and inspirational crafting ideas. Crafters can take comfort knowing that they can always depend on Altenew for free inspiring content to help them stay in the know in the crafting world and connect with each other.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

