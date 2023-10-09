Health Minister Launches Campaign To Eliminate Waiting Lists In Gharbia Governorate

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, announced that the Gharbia Governorate will focus on eliminating waiting lists within only three weeks. The Presidential Initiative to Eliminate Waiting Lists has monitored an increase in the waiting times for some specialties.

This announcement was made during a press conference held by the Minister with Tarek Rahmy, Governor of Gharbia, on Sunday at the conclusion of his tour to inspect health facilities, follow up on the work progress, and ensure the quality of services provided to citizens.

The Minister added that work will be carried out intensively, as has been done in the governorates of Qena, Matrouh, and North Sinai, to reduce waiting times. He praised the role of Governor Rahmy in supporting the initiative by providing specialized medical teams through the Ministry's hospitals and university hospitals to achieve high rates of achievement and eliminate waiting lists in the governorate.

In the same context, the Minister thanked civil society institutions, especially Safi Wahba, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Safi Group, and the Safi Foundation for Development and Charitable Works, for their support of the initiative to eliminate waiting lists and support all presidential initiatives. He also thanked members of the Shura and Representatives Councils for their efforts to ensure the success of presidential initiatives.

The Minister praised the services provided at the“Bana Abu Siri” health unit, which operates 24 hours a day to provide emergency services to citizens. He also praised the services of medical convoys, the hospitals of the Eye Hospital in Mahalla, the Liver Hospital in Mahalla, and the Heart Hospital in Mahalla. He noted that an agreement was reached with Governor Rahmy to reduce the burden on Mahalla General Hospital by redistributing cases in some specialties to other hospitals.

Abdul Ghaffar pointed out that once the construction of Tanta General Hospital is completed in the coming months, and high rates of achievement are achieved in Sanita Hospital, the health map in Gharbia will change significantly. Additionally, the new Tanta Oncology Hospital will be able to serve a large segment of citizens in Gharbia and neighboring governorates.

Governor Rahmy welcomed the launch of the initiative, which is expected to reduce waiting times for patients and achieve the target of eliminating surgical waiting lists.