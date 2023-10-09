B&H Worldwide Shines At Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific Conference With Carbon Smarttrac Introduction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

B&H Worldwide, the leading name in aerospace logistics, proudly announces its successful participation at the recent Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific conference.

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- B&H Worldwide , the leading name in aerospace logistics, proudly announces its successful participation at the recent Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific conference. The event, held at Singapore Expo from 27 September 2023 to 28 September 2023 showcased its innovative solutions to a captivated audience.

During the two-day exhibition, B&H Worldwide unveiled its groundbreaking product, Carbon SmartTRAC , to an eager gathering of customers and conference delegates. The booth was abuzz with activity as industry professionals from across the globe flocked to gain insights into this environmentally conscious solution and explore B&H's exceptional aerospace logistics services.

Carbon SmartTRAC, B&H Worldwide's latest offering, is set to revolutionize the aerospace logistics industry. It is a cutting-edge solution designed to address the aviation logistics industry's growing concerns about cargo related carbon emissions and environmental sustainability. Carbon SmartTRAC enables businesses to determine their carbon footprint effectively, making it an indispensable tool for organizations committed to reducing their environmental impact.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response we received at the Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific conference," said Stuart Allen, Group CEO at B&H Worldwide. "Our booth became a focal point for conference attendees eager to learn about Carbon SmartTRAC and our bespoke aerospace logistics services. It was heartening to witness the industry's enthusiasm for environmentally sustainable solutions, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement."

Visitors to B&H Worldwide's booth were provided with firsthand demonstrations of Carbon SmartTRAC's capabilities and were given the opportunity to engage with the company's team of experts. The interactive sessions allowed attendees to grasp the significant advantages that Carbon SmartTRAC offers.

B&H Worldwide has been a trusted partner in aerospace logistics for over 35 years, offering a wide range of services tailored to the unique needs of the aviation industry. With Carbon SmartTRAC, the company reaffirms its commitment to providing sustainable solutions that benefit both businesses and the environment.

The Aviation Week MRO Asia Pacific conference proved to be an ideal platform for B&H Worldwide to connect with industry leaders, customers, and stakeholders, further solidifying the company's position as a frontrunner in aerospace logistics and sustainability.



