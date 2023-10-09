QRDI Council Attends Science And Technology Forum In Kyoto

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council participated in the 20th Annual Meeting for the Science and Technology in Society (STS) Forum in Kyoto.

This three-day forum was held from October 1 to 3. The forum brought together the participation of nearly 1,500 global leaders in science and technology, policymaking, business, and media from over 80 countries, regions, and international organisations.

QRDI Council led a delegation of representatives from MoFA, MoCI and MECC. Simultaneously, the participation of UDST, HBKU & QU representatives in the Youth Leaders Program, a forum-side activity, demonstrates Qatar's commitment to global knowledge exchange and collaboration. On the sideline, QRDI Council officials held several meetings including meeting with Malaysia Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT).

Entities were represented by Hind A. Zaki, International Relations and Partnerships Director, and Sheikh Abdulla Mubarak Al Thani, International Relations & Partnerships Manager at QRDI Council, H E Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Naemi, Ambassador, Director of Information Technology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Qatar, Ayeth Menahi Al Qahtani, Director of Commercial Registration and Licenses Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Hussain Saad Hussain Al Kubaisi, Technical office manager and research focal point at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Amin Esmaeili, PhD, Jr. Eng, Assistant Professor at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Dr. Maisa Al Kailani, Sr. Research Associate, College of Health and Life Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Abdulaziz Al Ali, Director of KINDI Centre for Computing Research at Qatar University College of Engineering (QU-CENG).