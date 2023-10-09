Egypt Foreign Minister Meets Qatar Envoy

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt H E Sameh Shoukry met with Ambassador of Qatar to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States H E Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. The Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the ambassador success in his future duties, and for bilateral relations further development and prosperity.

