Mr Pool Man Introduces Water Technix Antimicrobial And Antibacterial Pool Filter Cartridges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water TechniX Logo

Mr Pool Man Logo

Mr Pool Man introduces Water TechniX Antimicrobial & Antibacterial Pool Filter Cartridges, taking pool filtration and protection to the next level.

- Tom Hintze

WYOMING, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mr Pool Man, the leading name in online pool supplies in Australia, continues its tradition of innovation by introducing a new product line: Water TechniX Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Pool Filter Cartridges . These state-of-the-art filter cartridges represent the latest advancement in pool maintenance technology, offering built-in antibacterial and antimicrobial protection for pool filter cartridges.

Water TechniX has long been associated with high-quality pool products that enhance the pool ownership experience. With its commitment to innovation, the brand has once again pushed the boundaries by combining the power of antimicrobial and antibacterial technologies within its filter cartridges.

The new Water TechniX Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Pool Filter Cartridges are engineered to provide an extra layer of protection to pool water. These cartridges are designed to effectively inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms, including bacteria and algae, ensuring that pool water remains clean, clear, and safe for swimmers.

Key features of the Water TechniX Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Pool Filter Cartridges include:

Antimicrobial Technology: The filter elements are infused with antimicrobial agents that prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms on the filter media. This helps reduce the risk of infections and illnesses associated with pool water.

Antibacterial Properties: The filter cartridges actively combat the growth of harmful bacteria, such as E. coli and other pathogenic strains, maintaining water quality at the highest safety and cleanliness standards.

Enhanced Filtration: In addition to their antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, these cartridges function the same as your standard pool filter cartridge. They effectively capture debris, dirt, and impurities from pool water, leaving it crystal clear.

Longevity: Water TechniX Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Pool Filter Cartridges are designed for durability, ensuring an extended lifespan compared to conventional filter cartridges.

Tom Hintze, Head of eCommerce & Operations at Mr Pool Man and co-founder at Water TechniX, expressed excitement about the new product line, saying, "At Mr Pool Man, we are constantly seeking ways to enhance the pool ownership experience for our customers. The introduction of Water TechniX Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Pool Filter Cartridges is a testament to our commitment to innovation and safety. These cartridges provide peace of mind to pool owners by offering advanced protection against harmful microorganisms while maintaining exceptional filtration performance."

These new antimicrobial and antibacterial filter cartridges are now available to pool owners across Australia, exclusively through Mr Pool Man's online store . They are compatible with a wide range of pool filtration systems and are backed by Mr Pool Man's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Water TechniX Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Pool Filter Cartridges and to make a purchase, please visit their Pool Filter Cartridges collection here.

About Mr Pool Man:

Mr Pool Man is Australia's foremost online pool supplies retailer, celebrating 25 years of serving pool owners and enthusiasts. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Mr Pool Man offers a wide range of pool products and accessories, including its flagship brand, Water TechniX. The company's mission is to make pool ownership a pleasure by providing reliable, eco-friendly, and cutting-edge pool supplies.

Timothy Christian Te

Mr Pool Man

+61 1300 511 901

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok