Parliament Speaker Congrats China Over Success Of Asian 19Th Games

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent a cable on Sunday to China National People's Congress Chairman Zhao Leji, congratulating him on the success of the 19th Asian Games, hosted in the city of Hangzhou. (end) mb

