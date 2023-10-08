Operation Al-Aqsa Flood Death Toll Of Israelis Rises To 659

Gaza, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The death toll of Israelis since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood has risen to 659 dead and 2,156 injured, Israeli media announced Sunday.

