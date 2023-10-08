Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From French Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Sunday a phone call from HE Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna.



During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern regarding the escalation of violence between the two sides, stressing the need to exercise the utmost restraint.



His Excellency also stressed the need for concerted international efforts to calm the situation, reduce the escalation, and spare civilians from the consequences of the confrontations. (QNA)

