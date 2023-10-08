Tulkarm ambush signals expanding West Bank resistance

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Palestinian resistance in the northwestern region of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm conducted a well-executed ambush targeting an Israeli military convoy. This ambush resulted in five Israeli troops from the elite undercover Musta'ribeen unit being injured, with three of them in critical condition. The casualties on the Israeli side have been confirmed by both parties involved.



This operation carries a unique characteristic in that, until several months ago, there was no known presence of resistance operating at such a significant scale in Tulkarm, a city located east of the hotspots of Jenin and Nablus. Experts had previously indicated that armed resistance activities were gradually emerging in Tulkarm and the adjacent refugee camp.



Moreover, the sophistication of this ambush signifies a broader expansion of armed resistance activities across the occupied West Bank. This expansion appears to be in coordination with formidable Palestinian resistance factions in the besieged Gaza Strip, highlighting a growing synergy among various resistance groups.



Video footage circulating depicts scenes of violent clashes and explosions within the Tulkarm camp, which ensued after Israeli occupation forces attempted to raid the area but subsequently withdrew following their casualties.

MENAFN08102023000045015682ID1107208002