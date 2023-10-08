Gaza's "operation Al-Aqsa storm" escalates tensions

(MENAFN) In the backdrop of a tumultuous week that witnessed thousands of Israeli settlers violating the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, amidst increasing Israeli aggression in the West Bank, the Palestinian resistance in the besieged Gaza Strip launched "OPERATION AL-AQSA STORM" in a dramatic escalation of tensions. This operation, which commenced on Saturday morning, caught Israel off guard on multiple fronts, marking an unprecedented development in the region over the past half-century.



Notably, this operation represents the most significant attack on the Zionist regime in the last 50 years, leaving a haunting resonance reminiscent of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, a historical moment that took Israel by surprise. Strikingly, it unfolded exactly 50 years and one day after the forces from Egypt and Syria similarly caught Israel off-guard in a historical conflict.



The intensity of the situation is underscored by ongoing battles taking place in 22 locations, according to Israeli sources. The armed wing of Hamas reported that more than 5,000 rockets had been launched from the besieged Gaza Strip into occupied territories within a mere 20-minute span.



Tragically, the consequences of this escalation have resulted in substantial loss of life and casualties. In Israel, at least 250 people have been reported killed and 1,500 wounded as a result of the Hamas fighters' incursion in southern Israel, according to Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency services agency. This marks the deadliest attack within Israel in several decades, heightening the gravity of the situation and deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

