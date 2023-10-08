British Intelligence Reports Ukraine's Success Dynamic Near Velyka Novosilka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The area of Velyka Novosilka, west of Vuhledar in Donetsk region, has been relatively calm for the past four weeks, with fighting much less intense from its height in June-July 2023.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on X (formerly Twitter) with reference to intelligence data, Ukrinform saw.

Over the summer, Ukraine almost certainly liberated at least 125 square kilometers of territory on this axis, intelligence experts said.

Analysts added that the Ukrainian Army's operations in the area have tied down elements of the 36th and 5th Combined Arms Armies of Russia's Eastern Military District, preventing them from reinforcing other areas, and also drawn in a number of Russian airborne units.

Production of Iran's Shahed kamikaze drones could expand - Ukraine's Air Force

"While the axis has stabilised, Russian forces likely remain in a defensive posture to guard against possible future Ukrainian offensive operations. It is unlikely there will be a significant drawdown of Russian forces from this axis in the next six weeks,” the report concludes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, British intelligence in its previous update said a drone attack on Sochi shows that the war is affecting Russians far from the Ukrainian border.