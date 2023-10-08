Qatar University, Apex Water Sign Mou For Research And Development Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apex Water and Services to enhance cooperation and leverage their shared capabilities for the benefit of both institutions. The primary focus of this collaboration is to engage in research and development in the field of water treatment in Qatar.

Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs at QU, Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Al Kaabi, and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Apex Water and Services, Dr. Sheikh Faisal bin Jassem Al Thani, signed the MoU. This agreement outlines their commitment to work together in various areas, including research and studies, the exchange of expertise and information, publications, journals, surveys, statistics, and data. Additionally, it encompasses cooperation in organizing seminars, conferences, and joint efforts in other fields of mutual interest.

This strategic partnership reflects the vital and effective role played by national private companies in Qatar, aiming to exchange knowledge and expertise to enhance performance and meet comprehensive quality standards. Both QU and Apex Water and Services are dedicated to fostering collaboration across scientific, technological, research, and administrative domains.

Speaking about the MoU, Dr. Al Kaabi said,“We are pleased to sign this agreement with Apex Water and Services (WLL) to strengthen cooperation in scientific and research areas, share expertise in water treatment in Qatar, and jointly organize conferences and events to enhance the performance of both parties. We believe that national private companies play a crucial role in building and developing society.”

On the other hand, Dr. Sheikh Faisal emphasized the positive impact universities have on society, stating,“Universities have a comprehensive and positive impact on society. QU has demonstrated its competence in various sectors and fields. Through this agreement, we affirm our commitment to cooperate with the university in various scientific and research fields that will contribute to achieving the desired goals of both parties which aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

This collaboration between QU and Apex Water and Services (WLL) underscores the importance of knowledge sharing and partnership between academic institutions and private companies. It is a testament to their dedication to advancing research and innovation in the vital area of water treatment in Qatar.