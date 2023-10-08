UDST Hosts City Of London's Lord Mayor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently welcomed the Rt. Hon. Nicholas Lyons, the Lord Mayor of the City of London.

The visit forged and strengthened ties between UDST and the City of London around their shared commitment to technological and educational advancement, and enabled the University to showcase its innovative approach to education and training specifically around the subjects of banking, fintech, digital communications and cybersecurity.

The delegation included British Ambassador to Qatar, H E Jon Wilks CMG, and other key officials from the British embassy, Daniel Rathwell, Director of Trade, Investment & UK Export Finance, and Ann-Mhairi Wilson, Senior Commercial Attaché, Investment and Financial Services.

The guests toured the educational Banking and Fintech Trading Room at UDST's College of Business, followed by a visit to the College of Computing and Information Technology, with special emphasis on its Cybersecurity Lab, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab, and the Digital Communication and Media Production (DCMP) Lab.

President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, said,“Hosting such an important British delegation is a significant event for us. It gave us the opportunity to highlight UDST's research and practice in pivotal areas like banking, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and to provide a vibrant snapshot of the innovative and progressive work undertaken by students and faculty members alike.”

The University's Banking and Fintech Trading Room in particular, inaugurated in April 2022 as the first of its kind in the region, blends financial theory and practical skills helping to prepare students for the complex world of international finance and trading.

The goal is to cultivate students' abilities and expertise in a practical environment, ensuring the graduation of competent individuals able to seamlessly transition into the global business workforce.

The Rt. Hon. Nicholas Lyons, who is the 694th Lord Mayor of the City of London, said,“It is a pleasure to be visiting the LSEG Data and Trading lab at the UDST. Promoting financial literacy and financial inclusion are key elements of my Mayoral theme and it's great to see this being put into practice here. With the world facing an increasingly challenging economic outlook, equipping everyone with these core skills will be essential in delivering social mobility, empowering the productive power of every consumer and driving future economic growth.”

The visit also served to further build and enhance connections between UDST and the British embassy, promote a unified approach towards technological and educational advancements, and recognise the impactful research and innovations happening at the University.