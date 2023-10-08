Edilsocial Expo To Present Unique Combo Of Architecture, Design And Construction At A Single Platform

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Edilsocial Expo 2023, an international event for construction, architecture and design with an innovative concept, is set to make its Middle East debut in the UAE.

Organized by Social Net Srl of Italy, Edilsocial Expo will be hosted each year alternatively between Italy and the UAE, and this year, it will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 9th to 11th October 2023.

The event innovatively focuses on linking the world of planning, which covers companies and professionals related to architecture, design and outdoor, to the world of project realization, which includes companies and professionals linked to construction and materials, systems and air conditioning, and software and Building Information Modeling (BIM).

“Expo Centre Sharjah is proud to play host to Edilscocial Expo 2023, a one of its kind business and network opportunity that is designed to help foster relationships between manufacturers and professionals. Apart from nurturing an intricate relationship between 'design' and 'implementation', the event will also be a shot in the arm for bilateral trade between the UAE and Italy especially since both the countries recently announced the promotion of their relations to the level of strategic partnership. The UAE and Italy have strong trade ties and though jewellery imports top the chart, interior design materials, machinery, electrical appliances and automotives form key components of trade,” said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

While seeking to connect and create a professional network of all stakeholders in the field, including the entire supply chain of the construction industry, the event will also introduce new products, tools and methods that can make the construction industry more productive, efficient and sustainable. The event will also help professionals and establishments create or consolidate business opportunities in an extremely dynamic market like the UAE.

Massimo Iosa Ghini, one of the best known Italian contemporary architects and designers, will be the Art Director of the exhibition that will be held under the main theme of 'Design in Harmony with the Environment: Sustainability, Planning and Construction' and sub-themes 'City Planning', 'Development and Innovation' and 'Infrastructure and Mobility'.

“The event will serve as a platform for a slew of events dedicated to advanced training, workshops, and in-depth thematic analysis, all of which will be coordinated by professional ambassadors appointed specifically for the respective sector. It will create a highly professional and diverse format, facilitating interactions among artists, designers, and planners and enabling them to form collaborations in the Middle East through agents, experts, buyers, and international investors,” said Ms. Camilla Maiorano, General Manager, the organizer of Edil Social Expo.

Edilsocial Expo will present manufacturing companies and international architecture, design, engineering and service studios that will have dedicated space for providing training or demonstration areas, presenting innovative products, services and technologies, and offering a new point of reference for Italian and foreign companies. This will help visitors attend training sessions offered by exhibitors. Additionally, material testing will also be available to further enhance the learning experience. Sustainability will be a central theme of the exhibition, with green areas incorporated into the various halls.

It will showcase building materials, heavy equipment, interiors & furnishings, manpower & management, tools & equipment, architecture, and design, among others. The previous edition of Edilsocial Expo was held in Rome from 22nd to 24th September 2022.

