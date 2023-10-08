Medical Sources: Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 255

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The death toll in the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck western Afghanistan rose to 255 on Sunday where around 500 people received injuries with many still feared to be trapped under rubble.

The director of Herat provincial hospital told media that at least 255 people have died and nearly 500 others have been injured, adding that the number of dead and wounded is not final and this number could change.

The United States Geological Survey said that the epicenter of the Saturday earthquake was 40 kilometers northwest of the Herat city, the provincial capital in Afghanistan's west.

The earthquake was followed by seven aftershocks of magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3.

Herat province near the Iran border having an estimated 1.9 million population is being the worst hit.

Afghan National Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said that the quake and aftershocks damaged homes in four villages in the Zenda Jan district in Herat province and there were also reports of widespread damage to houses in the Farah and Badges provinces.

The World Health Organization in Afghanistan said it dispatched 12 ambulances to Zenda Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals.

"As deaths & casualties from the earthquake continue to be reported, teams are in hospitals assisting treatment of wounded & assessing additional needs," said WHO.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Taliban led Afghan government Abdul Ghani Baradar expressed his condolence to the dead and injured urging the local organizations to reach earthquake-hit areas as soon as possible to help take the injured to hospital, provide shelter for the homeless and deliver food to survivors.

The desperate rescue operation continued for the night with people trying to recover their relatives under the rubble.

Earlier last year, around 1,000 people lost their lives when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Paktia province of Afghanistan. (end) sbk







