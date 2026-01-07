Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US senators urge Trump government to respect Denmark’s sovereignty


2026-01-07 03:39:35
(MENAFN) Bipartisan US senators have called on the Trump administration to honor Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that any effort to pressure a NATO ally could undermine the alliance’s foundational principles.

Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis, co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group, emphasized Denmark’s longstanding reliability as a partner, noting its military support following the September 11 attacks and its recent increases in defense spending. In a joint statement, they said: "When Denmark and Greenland make it clear that Greenland is not for sale, the United States must honor its treaty obligations and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark."

They further stressed:"Any suggestion that our nation would subject a fellow NATO ally to coercion or external pressure undermines the very principles of self-determination that our Alliance exists to defend."

The senators also highlighted current global security challenges, stating:
"With an active war in Ukraine and rising threats from Russia and China in the Arctic and Indo-Pacific, we cannot afford distractions or divisions within NATO."

The statements came amid reports that the Trump administration is considering various approaches to acquire Greenland, including potential military measures. The White House has noted that the president and his team are exploring multiple options, adding that using the US military remains within the Commander in Chief’s authority.

This follows Trump’s recent reiteration of his interest in Greenland, made shortly after a US military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. On the matter of Greenland, he said:"we need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

