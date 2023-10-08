Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani Holy Qur'an Competition Mural Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched a mural at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque within the activities of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Qur'an Competition.

This is part of associated activities of the second session of the international competition“Awal Al Awal” of the international category of Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition.

The courtyard of the mosque was decorated with this mural which contains from the holy book, starting with the story of the revelation of the Holy Qur'an being sent to the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, until it was collected and copied.

The large mural, which has a size of (35 m wide x 2 m high), contains valuable information about the heavenly books... agreements and differences, the story of the revelation of the Qur'an, Surahs and verses, the stages of compiling the Holy Qur'an, the science of drawing and setting in the Qur'an, dotting and shaping the Qur'an.

The seven letters upon which the Holy Qur'an was revealed, and the Qur'anic recitation. The Sheikh Jassim Qur'anic Competition will allow the honourable audience from all segments of society to view this unique mural within the scope of the Holy Qur'an, which will decorate the mosque's courtyard until December 1, 2023.

The Imam Mosque also hosted the first Quranic session, in which a group of reciters with clear voices heard different narrations from the Holy Qur'an, namely, the reciter Abdul Rashid Sufi, the reciter Amr Al Maliki, and the reciter Abdul Hamid Al Qaryu.

The session was opened by the reciter, Abdul Rashid Sufi, by reciting Surat Q and Al Dhariyat, narrated by Warsh, on the authority of Nafi', via Al Isbahani, then by the riter, Abdul Hamid Al Qaryo, with a fragrant recitation of Surat Al Tur and Al Najm, narrated by Qalun, on the authority of Nafi'.

The session was concluded by reciter Amr Al Maliki, by reciting Surat Al Qamar and Al Rahman, narrated by Hafs, on the authority of Asim.