Al Rayyan Club Youth Body Promotes Hygiene, Environmental Awareness

Doha, Qatar: The youth body at Al Rayyan Club held a special event on World Cleanup Day, in cooperation with the Friends of the Environment Center, in the presence of Faisal Al Hammadi, head of the club's youth body, and a number of officials, in addition to students from a large number of schools.

This event comes as part of the keenness to participate in World Cleanup Day.

On the occasion, Hammadi said,“The event is important to enhance awareness of the importance of public hygiene, while the basic work to preserve the cleanliness of our country, our environment, and our planet is to continue what we do on a daily and continuous basis, by reducing as much waste as possible and working to eliminate it. Work on sorting and recycling waste, and utilising it to generate new sources of energy.”

He added,“Participating in World Hygiene Day is an important occasion in the public services sector, to emphasise the importance and centrality of public cleanliness in various areas of life.

"This occasion is very important, and this is done on a daily basis through the collection of household waste and permanent and continuous cleaning of streets, roads, squares, parks, beaches, and all public places. This makes them constantly clean and health-safe areas.”