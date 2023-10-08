Heads Of QNA, Romania's AGERPRES Discuss Cooperation

Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi (left) met with Director-General of the Romanian National News Agency (AGERPRES) Claudia Victoria Nicolae in Bucharest. During the meeting, ways of cooperation in the field of media were discussed between QNA and AGERPRESS.

