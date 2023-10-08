Chinese Exhibition At Expo 2023 Doha Witnesses Huge Turnout

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Visitors to the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha have shown a strong interest in the Chinese exhibition of ceramic and artistic works, expressing their admiration for China's rich culture and heritage.

The Chinese exhibition features a diverse collection of ceramic sculptures depicting scenes of ancient Chinese daily life, sculptures of birds, flowers, hippos, horses, and birds, as well as trees alongside sculptures of animals that hold a significant place in ancient Chinese civilisation.

The exhibition is divided into two sections, with the northern part in the cultural area of Al Bida Park, featuring informative panels and sculptures introducing China's intangible cultural heritage, which includes 518 items related to literature, music, folk dances, customs related to occasions like the Spring Festival, expressive rituals, ancient opera, storytelling, purple clay pottery, and traditional medicine.

The exhibition also includes sculptures of daily life tools and objects such as food containers, luggage, and flower pots. Sculpted grape clusters and flowers with beautiful purple colours have garnered the admiration of visitors as they represent artistic expressions of life in ancient China.

Artistic performances by young children dressed in delightful traditional costumes and inspired by Chinese heritage have attracted visitors of all nationalities, who eagerly take photos and record videos with the rich artistic displays, creating a sort of open-air museum showcasing the excellence of ancient Chinese art.