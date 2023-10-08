Artists Set To Return For D'reesha Performing Arts Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the third edition of the Qatar Foundation's D'reesha Performing Arts Festival just around the corner, artists from previous festivals are preparing to return, and are once again looking forward to the opportunities that the event will provide.

Lebanese oud player Ali Nakuzi showcased his talents at the festival in 2021 and 2022. Nakuzi is a pharmacist and medical researcher at Sidra Medicine – a member of Qatar Foundation (QF) – and D'reesha was Nakouzi's first live performing in Qatar since arriving in the country two years ago.

“When I heard that QF was looking for artists to participate in this year's festival, I applied immediately. It was a chance for me to return to my passion – music. After I performed in D'reesha 2021, I was given the opportunity to participate in a number of other events across QF,” he says. Music has been Ali's passion since childhood. He played different musical instruments, including piano, oud, and guitar. When he moved to Italy to continue his university education, he joined a band that played multi-ethnic music from around the world.

“Even though the oud is an oriental instrument, it was very popular in Italy, and when mixing it with other musical instruments, such as the guitar, it can create a beautiful harmony between oriental and western music.” Speaking about his previous participation in the festival, he says:“It is a gateway for creative artists to showcase their talents.

“And what is truly special about D'reesha is that you do not need to be a professional – or well-known. It also brings together different sorts of music and art from all around the world, and that reflects how Qatar is a melting pot of cultures. Also returning to the QF stage this year is Faisal Al Dosari. An actor, dancer, director, and music player, he describes his experience at the festival as one of the most important milestones in his artistic journey.

Al Dosari played the guitar in previous editions of D'reesha. Explaining that such events are important for the community, he says:“D'reesha Performing Arts Festival celebrates the diverse cultures and traditions of Qatar. And it also provides a platform for people to express their cultural heritage through music, dance, art, food, and other activities.“This helps in preserving and promoting cultural identity and fostering a sense of pride and belonging among the community members.”

Another artists who showcased her talents last year is Lafan Hasan. As a child, Hasan used to only perform in the confinement of her room or in front of her family members, but when she started to take part in local events, including D'reesha, she realized that the true joy of art is in sharing her passion with others.

Hasan believes that the most empowering thing you can do for anyone is to give them a platform, and says:“D'reesha is an opportunity for artists to share their passion with others – be that music, art, drama or film. And I call that a recipe for an art scene.”