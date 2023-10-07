Wizz Air Cancels Flights To, From Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) --Wizz Air announced that it had canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv on Sunday, due to the current situation.
"We will continue to monitor developments closely and remain in contact with the relevant authorities," the Hungarian News Agency (MTI) cited the Hungarian low cost airline as saying
In a related news, Bulgarian National Television reported that 50 Bulgarians are stranded at Tel Aviv Airport, and it is not clear when they will be able to return to Bulgaria, after flights were canceled.
MENAFN07102023000117011021ID1107206592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.