Wizz Air Cancels Flights To, From Tel Aviv

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) --Wizz Air announced that it had canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv on Sunday, due to the current situation."We will continue to monitor developments closely and remain in contact with the relevant authorities," the Hungarian News Agency (MTI) cited the Hungarian low cost airline as sayingIn a related news, Bulgarian National Television reported that 50 Bulgarians are stranded at Tel Aviv Airport, and it is not clear when they will be able to return to Bulgaria, after flights were canceled.