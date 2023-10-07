Namratamalla SUPER-SEXY Photos: 8 Hottest Photos Of The Bhojpuri Actress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Namrata Malla Zenith, a multifaceted talent, graces Bhojpuri cinema with her acting, belly dancing, and stage performances

Her collaboration with Khesari Lal Yadav in the music video "Paro" catapulted her to stardom, showcasing her belly dancing prowess

Namrata Malla is not just an artist; she's also a popular Instagram influencer, enchanting her audience with her diverse talents

Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new sexy reel of herself in a bold blue floral print bikini and white striped bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral. Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in a black and white bikini. Her hot plunging neckline in a bold blue floral print bikini shows off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in the picture.

Born on October 31, 1989, in Delhi, India, Namrata is a prominent figure in the vibrant world of Bhojpuri cinema

Her educational journey began at Satyawati Sood Arya's Girls' Senior Secondary School in Delhi, where she laid the foundation for her future success

Namrata goes bold in a blue deep-neck bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her cleavage, and toned abs here.

She further honed her intellect and skills at Jamia Millia Islamia University, where she graduated with honors, adding academic achievement to her list of accomplishments

Standing tall at 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 154 lbs, Namrata Malla possesses an attractive and commanding presence

With measurements of 35-29-36, her physical attributes complement her captivating features, including her beautiful black eyes and lustrous black hair