Ukraine Develops AI Regulation Roadmap

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Digital Transformation has developed a roadmap for the regulation of artificial intelligence in Ukraine.

That's according to Vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov , who is also Minister for Digital Transformation, Ukrinform reports.

"Artificial intelligence is an inevitable trend. Therefore, Ukraine needs clear rules to develop business and protect human rights in interaction with AI," he said.

According to Fedorov, these are steps that will enable Ukrainian companies in the AI field to compete with European ones, attract investments, and gain operational experience, as well as make the digital environment safe for humans.

As the vice prime minister noted, the document is based on a bottom-up approach, adding that its implementation includes two stages.

"During the first phase, we provide businesses with tools to prepare for future AI regulation. From assessing the impact of technology on human rights to signing voluntary codes of conduct. We will also publish recommendations and a White Book to answer questions about what to should be done immediately and what to expect in the future," he emphasized.

The second phase is the adoption of a law similar to the European AI Act. This will allow for creating identical legal regimes with the EU in the field of artificial intelligence, streamline cooperation with European partners, and attract investments, Fedorov believes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the IT Ukraine Association and the TopLead agency created the first catalog of Ukrainian IT companies and IT products.