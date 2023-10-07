Azerbaijani FM Discusses Situation In Region With Serbian Speaker

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun
Bayramov met with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic
of Serbia Vladimir Orlic on 6 October. The Foreign Ministry's Press
Service Department reports that current issues of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as the current situation in
the region were discussed at the meeting, Azernews reports.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the importance
of mutual contacts and visits, especially the current political
dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, in developing
the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Serbia in various spheres.
Recalling that Serbia has always fully supported the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of our country in the past
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, as well as in the post-conflict
period, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the application of
double standards to these important principles of international law
is unacceptable.
The other side was informed in detail about the current
situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the
normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the
peace process, as well as the efforts undertaken towards the
reintegration of Armenian residents living in Garabagh.
Speaking about the anti-terrorist measures initiated in response
to the regular provocations of the Armenian armed forces, which
continue to exist in our territories since the period of occupation
and in violation of international law, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
noted that as a result of these measures, the scale of illegal
militarisation in the Garabagh region is once again clear to
everyone.
Despite the elimination of this real threat to peace and
security in the region, he noted that today a number of countries
are taking very dangerous steps to project their domestic political
programs on the region in various ways.
Despite the current problems, it was stated that our country is
determined to prevent such attempts, as well as to promote the
peace and reintegration process.
Speaker of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlić expressed
satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, as well as the reception
of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev within the
framework of the visit, and was convinced that such visits will
contribute to the development of the existing friendly relations
between our countries at different levels, including at the
inter-parliamentary level. Despite the fact that the situation and
picture in the region is quite clear, it was brought to attention
that contradictory positions put forward by a number of countries
on international law and current realities are regrettable.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of
mutual interest.
