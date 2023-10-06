Budget Blowout Keeps US Economy Going, Until It Doesn't

(MENAFN- Asia Times) NEW YORK – The US economy added an unexpectedly large 336,000 jobs in September, buoyed by the largest peacetime budget deficit in history and a flood of transfer payments in the form of federal hand-outs to individuals.

Almost one-quarter of every dollar spent in the United States for personal consumption today comes from a federal government check. Excess payments to Americans (above the long-term trend) amounted to $15 trillion during the past four years, more than half the annual output of the US economy.

With a net foreign asset position of negative US$16 trillion and a chronic trade deficit, the United States has to borrow from or sell assets to foreigners to fund itself. This could lead to an Italy-like vice in which the cost of servicing existing debt at perpetually high yields paralyzes the federal government-potentially much sooner than Washington politicians seem to understand.