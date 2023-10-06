Canadian Dental Labs Tracking 8% Year-Over-Year Organic Sales Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Corpus Partners, an Equicapita Income Trust independent operating group in the dental health space, is pleased to announce substantial year-over-year organic sales growth in Canadian Dental Labs, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in the dental industry.Canadian Dental Labs, a leading player in the dental sector, has experienced remarkable organic sales growth over the past year, excluding the integration and acquisition of Hallmark Dental Labs at the beginning of Q3, 2023. The company is tracking to finish the year at 8% sales growth. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to delivering high-quality dental solutions and services to its valued customers."We are thrilled to report substantial year-over-year organic sales growth, excluding the Hallmark Dental Labs integration and acquisition," said Matt Barr Director for Corpus Partners. "This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing top-tier dental products and services."Chad Dundas, Director for Corpus Partners, added, "We continue to be excited about the future of Canadian Dental Labs and are focused on building out the dental lab platform inside of Corpus Partners. We are actively pursuing acquisitions that will contribute to the growth of Canadian Dental Labs.""I am deeply proud of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and their dedication to surpassing the expectations of our clients. This significant organic growth is not just a testament to our strategic initiatives but also to the trust and loyalty of our customers. It's heartening to see our team's hard work and determination translate into such tangible results," said Ali Rezaei, President and CEO of Canadian Dental Labs.Corpus Partners was created in the recent separation of the Equicapita Income Trust portfolio into three independent operating groups. The verticals are light industrial (Preceptos Partners), royalties from master franchisors (Averine Partners), and dental healthcare (Corpus Partners), which operates Canadian Dental Labs.Equicapita has a 10-year track record in the mid-market private equity space and has generated an approximate average return to unit holders since inception of >10% annually while keeping return volatility <10% including operating through the 24-month economic dislocation of COVID shut-downs and net of fees (specific returns vary based on series and timing of initial investment).Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Equicapita or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this document. This document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning Equicapita. Prospective purchasers of this investment opportunity may be provided with formal offering documents and will need to be qualified for investment prior to making any investment. No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation not contained in such formal offering documents. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the proposed offering or reviewed any of the offering documents. This investment opportunity is speculative and involves a high degree of risk.There is a risk that any investment made will be lost entirely or in part. Only prospective investors who do not require immediate liquidity of their investment and who can afford the loss of their entire investment should consider this investment. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Equicapita relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Equicapita's investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Equicapita's control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Equicapita does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.

Matt Barr

Equicapita Income Trust

