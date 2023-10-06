Elizabeth Jane Releases Powerful Debut Book: Free And First

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sydney, New South Wales Oct 6, 2023

-

Through her learnings from her spiritual teachers, Sydney-based Elizabeth Jane has crafted a book full of easy-to-use tools that will help readers move closer to achieving their ultimate life.

Elizabeth Jane's ( pages are illustrated with her intuitive art and poetry, working to reinforce her words' message while providing readers with a unique healing energy. Her passion for writing this book comes from her experience of being lost in marriage and motherhood before finding herself again through creative art, writing and meditation. Jane hopes that in sharing her story it will encourage others to express themselves authentically and step into their power. Free and Firstcontains wisdom learned through years of experience in an Indian ashram but is now accessible for everyone - no matter what stage they're at in their transformational journey. With simple steps, clear guidance, profound insights, and practical tools, this book provides a roadmap to get closer to achieving your ultimate life goals.

"My focus on my 25-year marriage and raising four children led to me losing myself. My divorce, creative art, writing and meditation assisted me in finding my true self again. Through this book, I hope to share how creativity and self-nurture time can assist women to find and express their true powerful essence," shares Elizabeth.

Free and First is published by Automatic Authority Press & Publishing House and is available now at selected retailers and worldwide on Amazon ( ). Pick up your copy today for an inspiring look at unlocking the best of what life has to offer. As Elizabeth says: "I hope my story will inspire women around the world who feel stuck in situations they don't want but don't know how to change them."

"This is a deeply personal story in which the author shares her journey of self-discovery. This book enables readers to identify the subconscious factors that influence their everyday perceptions of themselves and how these factors, in turn, affect their lives. Throughout the book, the author highlights negative influences that impact self-worth, the importance of being true to oneself and acknowledging one's needs and emotions. She also provides many techniques and additional resources to help the reader better understand their innermost thoughts and help them move forward to achieve an 'ultimate life'. The book also includes several original poems and artworks the author created during her continuing journey." Susan Just, Principal, Lauriston Girls' School

"Elizabeth's stories, poems, and paintings are a powerful reminder that we can all flourish with quiet strength if we take the time to know and nourish our true selves." Vicki Condon, Founder and CEO of org

Elizabeth Jane is a painter, poet, writer, and author. She has four adult children and lives in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Elizabeth graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce and later qualified as a primary school teacher. She now directs her focus towards her creative talents through which she hopes to inspire people to live their best life. An eternal optimist, believing obstacles to be opportunities, Elizabeth has always enjoyed uplifting people. Just recently she has found her true joy in creating, whether with interior or landscape design, painting, poetry, or writing. She believes that creative therapy is the best way to unlock your joy and true potential, to live your best life.