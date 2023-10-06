Delhi Police FIR On Newsclick Says 'Funds Routed From China', Founder 'Conspired To Sabotage' 2019 Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi Police has accused a news portal and its top officials of siphoning illegally routed foreign funds from China and tampering with electoral processes. A recent FIR – filed under the stringent UAPA – also accused NewClick of peddling fake news to attack India and promote the policies of the Chinese government.

“...a large amount of funds was routed from China in a circuitous and camouflaged manner and paid news were intentionally peddled, criticising domestic policies, development projects of India and promoting, projecting and defending policies and programmes of the Chinese government,” the FIR alleged and homes linked to the publication were raided earlier this week amid a probe to find out if the news outlet received funds from China. NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha and human resources chief Amit Chakravarty were arrested late on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police served a copy of the FIR to the portal on Friday – a day after a city court directed it to do so READ: 'Cannot be considered acceptable...': Media organisations write to CJI after NewsClick raidsPurkayastha – allegedly an active member of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China – also stands accused of election tampering. As per the Delhi Police he had conspired with the 'People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism' to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.“Their attempts to tinker with the northern borders of India and to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not parts of India in maps amount to an act intended towards undermining the unity and territorial integrity of India,” the Delhi Police added.

(With inputs from agencies)

