The Road LEAKED: Trisha Krishnan's Film Out On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Torrent Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Trisha Krishnan's suspense thriller Tamil film, The Road was released in theatres on 6th October. The film opened up to positive reviews from the audience and netizens. However, the movie leaked on many Torrent sites just after it was released on the big screen.

However, only hours after its initial release, the film has been pirated on various torrent sites, allowing anybody to see and download it for free.



Hdhub4u, Tamil Rockers, and more torrent sites are among them. The film's box office success may suffer due to the leak. Meanwhile, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on the internet.

Several films, including Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, Mark Antony, Jawan, The Nun, Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, King Of Kotha, OMG 2, Gadar 2, and many others, have recently been leaked online.



