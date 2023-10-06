Akshara Singh SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Pawan Singh's Song Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya Is A Must Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's hit song

'Patar Chhitar Chotaki Jahajiya' from the movie 'Sarkar Raj' went viral on YouTube with 6,738,660 views plus views.

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is one of the industry's most popular stars. The actor has some successful songs to his name.



He has worked with several actresses, including Akshara Singh. Pawan Singh has collaborated with Bhojpuri Queen Akshara Singh on most of his popular songs and flicks. (WATCH VIDEO )

Pawan Singh is seen romancing Akshara Singh in the episode 'Paatar Chhitar.' It's no surprise that the outcome was a smashing success.



The duo had incredible chemistry. The song 'Patar Chitar' has been released on Web Music's YouTube account. So far, this song has received millions of views and several comments.



This smash hit is from the film Sartaj Sarkar Chhitar is one of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's most popular songs.

In this song, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh share romantic moments. In the song's video, Akshara Singh is dressed in a saree, while Pawan Singh is dressed in a T-shirt. Pawan Singh performs this song. The song was a great hit and is still highly popular.

