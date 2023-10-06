CBK, Kuwait Institute Of Banking Studies Honor 3Rd Cohort Of Cybersecurity Leaders Program Graduates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage of Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and Chairman of the Institute of Banking Studies (IBS), IBS honored the graduates of the 3rd cohort of the "Cybersecurity Leaders Program" held from 16 July to 05 October 2023.

It is part of the strategic cooperation with SANS Academy (Cybersecurity Training Institute) and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). This program is part of "Kafaآ'a" initiative launched by CBK in cooperation with Kuwaiti banks to develop and qualify national cadres through the management of the Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies since 2018, the CBK said in a press release.

The CBK and the Institute has commended the honorees for passing this significant program and called on them to pursue further education and qualification to keep abreast with the international developments and to deliver the necessary skills for preserving and protecting networks, systems, applications and infrastructure.

Furthermore, the institute has stressed that CBK, in collaboration with banks, shall continue to support education, training and qualitative qualification to provide competencies and distinguished cadres needed for growth of the national economy, whether through the instituteآ's programs or Kafaآ'a initiative, according to the release.

Additionally, the CBK is constantly seeking through IBS to collaborate with the best international professional institutions to offer training programs and activities, particularly the Kafaآ'a initiative programs, in line with the highest international standards, it added.

Within this framework, CBK has contracted with SANS Cybersecurity Training Institute Academy, an internationally leading and accredited training academy that offers professional certificates in the field of cybersecurity, and cooperated with BISآ's Cyber Resilience Coordination Center, which the most well-established global financial institution actively engaged in developing the global financial market by taking advantage of CBKآ's membership to give specialized lectures and trainings on the topic of protecting and securing the financial and banking systems.

The "Cybersecurity Leaders" program comprised practical and professional training and specialized tests from SANS Institute Academy to obtain international certificates (GIAC) in cybersecurity, develop various skills in this field, including acquiring knowledge on the fundamentals of protecting and securing networks, systems, and applications, training on hacker tools and techniques, and acquiring cyber incident management skills, it said.

Moreover, SANS offers insights on developments in the field of cybersecurity worldwide by providing specialized workshops with several experts in cybersecurity who work in security companies or relevant international institutions, it noted.

The program mainly included, throughout all its stages, live exercises on protecting and securing networks, systems, financial and banking infrastructure, and others (Cyber Range Exercises) and (CTF...Capture the Flag) competitions. These training delivery models are the ideal ways to train and acquire the necessary cyber skills in work environments, according to the release.

It is worth noting that the participants in this program work within various bodies from inside and outside the banking sector. Such participants are graduates and fresh cadres, with the active participation of Kuwaiti women, representing approximately 25 percent of the total number of participants.

Thus, achieving CBKآ's strategy to qualify national cadres specialized in cybersecurity and empowering women, which is a strategy that is not merely limited to the consolidation of the banking sector, but also the consolidation of all other institutions and sectors in the State of Kuwait.

A number of participants spoke about their experience in the program and the knowledge they acquired, and expressed their gratitude and appreciation to CBK, IBS and their employers who believed and invested in them.

In conclusion, certificates were distributed to all participants. (end)

