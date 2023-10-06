Magnificent Chamber Music Sounds At Philharmonic Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a magnificent
chamber music concert.
The event took place at the Philharmonic's Chamber and Organ
Music Hall, bringing together music lovers, Azernews reports.
At the concert, Azerbaijan State Piano Trio called "An Evening
of Chamber Music" performed classical pieces by Azerbaijani and
Western European composers.
The trio, consisting of Honored Artists Tohfa Babayeva (violin),
Elnara Kabirlinskaya (piano) and Sabina Ibrahimova (cello) left no
one indifferent.
The trio was created in 2002 at the initiative of the Culture
Ministry. Its repertoire includes classical and contemporary
musical masterpieces.
Along with the works of U. Hajibayli, G. Garayev, F. Amirov, O.
Zulfugarov, M. Mirzayev, S. Farajov, the trio tirelessly promotes
works of young composers.
The collective successfully performs in Azerbaijan, Turkiye,
Russia, Germany and other countries.
