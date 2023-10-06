(MENAFN- KNN India) State, District-Specific Export Policies On Cards

New Delhi, Oct 6 (KNN) The Ministry of Commerce is working on state-specific and district-specific export plans, said Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), she said,“India's overall exports of goods and services in 2022-23 stood at USD 776 billion, and I am told exports from the east accounted for USD 29 billion. I feel this does not truly reflect the potential of the region. There is still so much that you can do, there are immense opportunities that lie ahead. I want this number (exports) to increase (from the eastern region).”







She said the current export figures of East India do not reflect the true potential of the region, where there are“immense opportunities” for exporters to contribute more to the economy.

The Minister later told PTI that the ministry does not set targets for exporters when asked about what should be the ideal export figure of the region.

“We have started the whole exercise of identifying the goods that have an export potential within each district, which are locally produced,” she said.

The government has started creating the institutional mechanism where state-specific export plans are being drawn and district-specific export plans are being created, she revealed.

(KNN Bureau)