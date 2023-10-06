SUTUS By Les Roches, The Space & Underwater Tourism Universal Summit, Confirms Its Fourth Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 5th 2023. On 26, 27 and 28 September, coinciding with the autumnal equinox, the headquarters of Les Roches in Spain and Switzerland will become the epicenter of the most avant-garde tourism. Future, space and the underwater universe will meet and mingle at the Space & Underwater Tourism Universal Summit (SUTUS), the world's foremost space and underwater tourism event – and indeed the only one of its kind.



The fourth edition of the meeting, organized by Les Roches – a school specializing in hotel training and luxury tourism – and Medina Media Events, will welcome more than 50 speakers from Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.



Under the title "Beyond Borders", SUTUS by Les Roches will explore new territories for moving towards emerging business models in luxury tourism. An opportunity for a constantly growing sector capable of mobilizing millions of travelers, renewing companies from within and boosting the innovative efforts of agents and companies involved.



A 2019 report by Swiss financial service company UBS estimates that commercial flights to outer space could become a $23 billion industry by 2030. This upwards tendency also applies to the underwater field that has experienced significant growth in recent decades due to the search for transformative, unforgettable journeys. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), tourism currently accounts for 40% of the blue economy, the largest share in export value terms.



"There has been the possibility of journeying to the International Space Station as an individual tourist since 2001. While space and underwater tourism were already a reality in 2019 when SUTUS was born, there was no discussion forum anywhere in the world designed to address these issues in a profound way”, said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.



Hybrid syllabus and locations in Spain and Switzerland



Featuring a hybrid format and two face-to-face daylong sessions in Marbella (Spain) on 26 September and in Crans-Montana (Switzerland) on 28 September, the SUTUS by Les Roches program will be structured around specific panels of experts on subjects such as the role of the commercial industry, types of space flight, traveler's profiles, new territories in the ocean, cultural heritage underwater and sustainability.



SUTUS by Les Roches was born in 2019 in Les Roches Marbella with the aim of representing a benchmark for experience tourism, reinforcing the prominence of an institution such as Les Roches – the world's fourth most important hotel training school – where students develop in the realms of multiculturalism, leadership and entrepreneurial skills. The year 2023 marks the beginning of a new stage for SUTUS by Les Roches, which will extend its activities to Switzerland, thus achieving a new international dimension.



"At Les Roches we are working to train those who will be the leaders of tourism in a decade or two, so we strive to create events and establish synergies with the experts and entrepreneurs who are already designing that future. SUTUS by Les Roches reflects this commitment. The space and underwater tourism industry, which is still in its infancy, needs to be supported by professionals who can provide added value. Expanding SUTUS to the Crans-Montana campus in Switzerland will enable us to connect with a new entrepreneurial ecosystem, expand our networking and reach more participants. It is a magnificent opportunity for all of us and a source of pride for those of us who ten years ago dreamed of building an event like this”, said Carlos Díez de la Lastra.



Over the next few months, the organizers will be announcing new developments for SUTUS 2023 ( until the event's agenda is complete.





About Les Roches



Les Roches is a Swiss institution focused on creating innovative and entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow. Founded in 1954, Les Roches offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Hospitality and Tourism Management following the Swiss educational model. With campuses in Switzerland and Spain, and a student body of more than 100 different nationalities, the institution offers its students a unique experience based on cultural diversity. Since 2021, Les Roches has also had an academic partnership with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) with a partner campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR).



Les Roches is among the world's top four higher education institutions in hospitality management (QS World University Rankings, 2023). Part of Sommet Education, a world leader in hospitality education, Les Roches is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

