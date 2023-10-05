Qatar Make It Hat-Trick Of Handball Asian Games Gold

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar overcame Bahrain to clinch their third consecutive Asian Games gold in men's handball in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. The first half of the match witnessed Bahrain in the lead with a 14-12 score. In the second half, Qatar bounced back to take the lead and never relenquished it.

Mohamed Habib Hasan Ahmed of Bahrain was given a red card for a foul just 13 minutes into the final, allowing Qatar to bounce back in the second half to take a 32-25 victory.

The Middle Eastern battle was characterised by clinical shootings from around the perimeter. The Qataris netted more than three-quarters, 76 per cent, of their shots to add to the Incheon 2014 and Jakarta-Palembang 2018 titles.

Qatar's captain Ahmed Maddi was delighted with his team's achievement.“We are very happy to win the gold medal, especially since the competition was very strong,” he said.

With just three days remaining for the conclusion of Asian Games, Qatar has won 14 medals, including five gold, six silver and three bronze. Reigning Olympic champion Fares Ibrahim will look to secure a gold for Qatar as he competes in 109kg weight class today. The star weightlifter clinched silver medal at 2018 Asiad.

Qatari ju-jitsu athlete Ahmed al-Jehani will also be seen in action today as he takes part in the men's 77kn Round of 32 at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium. Al-Jehani faces a challenge from Kazakhstan's Azbek Shamshev for a place in the top 16.

Meanwhile, Ali al-Jalahma lost to Jordan's Khalil Arnaout in the men's 69Kg round of 32 while another Qatari athlete Karateka Adham Hashem also went out of medal race in men's individual kata.

After winning a silver medal in team event on Wednesday, Qatari showjumpers Basem Hassan Mohamed (Incredible W), Faleh al-Ajami (Ghana), Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani (Ireland VDL) and Rashid al-Marri (Concordess NRW) will target medals in the individual event today.

